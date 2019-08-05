SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:SBBX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.96. 733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,956. The company has a market cap of $211.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.66. SB One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.55.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from SB One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 9,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,565.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,184 shares of company stock worth $49,441 and sold 17,607 shares worth $394,409. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

