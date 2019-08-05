Sawyer & Company Inc Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in Apple by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL traded down $9.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,408,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,617,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

