savedroid (SVD) Market Capitalization Achieves $769,354.00

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, savedroid has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One savedroid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Tidex, IDEX and Bancor Network. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $769,354.00 and $373.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.26 or 0.05169450 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040042 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

