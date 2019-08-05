SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Trading Down 6%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 96,336 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 230,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that SANUWAVE Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

