Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.17. 11,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,206. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.93.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $11.00 target price on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

