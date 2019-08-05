SandRidge Energy (SD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SD traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $6.25. 5,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,975. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $229.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.