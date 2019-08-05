SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE SD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,975. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.51. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $17.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

