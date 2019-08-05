Sanderson Group (LON:SND) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.50

Sanderson Group plc (LON:SND) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 140.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 197522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.50 ($1.81).

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.10.

Get Sanderson Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. Sanderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54%.

Sanderson Group plc provides software solutions and information technology services for the multi-channel retail, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and logistics businesses primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in the Digital Retail and Enterprise divisions. The company's multi-channel retail software includes e-commerce, electronic point of sale (POS) and mobile POS retail, in-store technology, multi-channel mail order/catalogue/call center, multi-channel order management, retail CRM and marketing, and supply chain and specialist warehouse management software solutions; and buying and merchandising, retail financial, and retail business analytics software solutions, as well as Elucid, Priam, Priam Fulfilment, and One iota software solutions.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.