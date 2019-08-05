Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAIA. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upgraded Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on Saia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.23. 1,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,541. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Saia has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 4.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Saia by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth $911,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
