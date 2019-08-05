Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAIA. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upgraded Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on Saia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.23. 1,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,541. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Saia has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 4.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Saia by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth $911,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

