Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Seaport Global Securities raised Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Saia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Saia from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.
SAIA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96. Saia has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In related news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at $76,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
