Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Seaport Global Securities raised Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Saia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Saia from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

SAIA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96. Saia has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.42 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at $76,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

