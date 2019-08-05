Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Safehold from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE SAFE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27. Safehold has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 5,490 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $149,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 293,433 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,729. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

