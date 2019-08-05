SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.10

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $478.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00952430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00031365 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00250054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004469 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003210 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

