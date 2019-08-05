Sabal Trust CO Has $2.26 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 16,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,018,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,617,756. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

