Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYI. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Ryerson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on Ryerson and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of RYI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.39. 483,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,754. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $292.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89.

In related news, insider Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,090 shares in the company, valued at $934,664.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

