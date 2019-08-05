Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 361,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUTH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.56. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

