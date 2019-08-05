Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,051. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $956.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.57.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 47,757 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $669,553.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,439,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,019,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,057,000 after purchasing an additional 573,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

