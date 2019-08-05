Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,840 ($37.11) to GBX 2,875 ($37.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,175 ($41.49) to GBX 3,090 ($40.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,900.63 ($37.90).

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 41.50 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,362 ($30.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,550,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,558.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,687 ($35.11).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

