Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,867,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,072,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468,041 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 592,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after acquiring an additional 436,396 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 552,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,232,000 after buying an additional 425,646 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 667,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,450,000 after buying an additional 205,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,366,000.

EWJ stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $52.89. 551,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,511,463. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

