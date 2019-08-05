Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 30.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 1,915.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 15.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 71,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock traded down $7.09 on Monday, hitting $126.15. The stock had a trading volume of 99,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $143.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.58.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 72.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $112.26 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.52.

In other KLA-Tencor news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $165,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $422,336.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,407 shares of company stock worth $621,159. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

