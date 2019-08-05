Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.54. 190,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,415. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $98.88 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The company has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 58.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Edward Jones upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

