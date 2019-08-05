Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $89.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RY. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7596 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $332,201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,629,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,129 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $86,128,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,487,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,072,000 after purchasing an additional 491,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 78.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 891,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,959 shares in the last quarter. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

