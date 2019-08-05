Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of CLW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.52. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.35 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 656,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 328,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

