Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 69,026 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,026 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $57,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,080,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,589,000 after purchasing an additional 912,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $77,789,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2,546.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 718,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,104,000 after acquiring an additional 691,178 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 121,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,108,000 after acquiring an additional 91,203 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In related news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.47. 19,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,371. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.92.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $248.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.613 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.31%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.