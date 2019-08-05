Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 11,148 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $49,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 80.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.46. 245,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $98.88 and a 12-month high of $132.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 58.65% and a net margin of 33.76%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Guggenheim cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.