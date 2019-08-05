Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 31,718 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,718 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.08% of Medtronic worth $99,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after buying an additional 7,856,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,714,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,129,000 after purchasing an additional 291,291 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $785,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,405,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $3.88 on Monday, hitting $98.45. 190,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,484. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.63. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock worth $8,917,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

