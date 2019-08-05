Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,008 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cigna worth $42,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

NYSE:CI traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,346. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.14. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.