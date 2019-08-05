Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $46.79 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.12% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $46,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,191,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 386,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after buying an additional 133,251 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $15,401,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 369,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 72,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 361,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after buying an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $269,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.31. 9,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,389. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.02.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.63 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 67.41% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.