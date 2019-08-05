Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $39.52 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,089,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,690 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $39,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $2,690,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 125.2% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 404,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 224,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $590,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 132.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 836,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 341.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,170,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 905,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 46,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,410. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 113.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,325,196.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 411,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,542.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

