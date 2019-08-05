Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,231 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand makes up approximately 0.7% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $65,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 16.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,672,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,343,000 after acquiring an additional 781,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,163,000 after purchasing an additional 202,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,374,000 after purchasing an additional 131,297 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,409,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,124,000 after purchasing an additional 35,928 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

IR traded down $3.80 on Monday, hitting $117.08. 71,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,962. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $128.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

