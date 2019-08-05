Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 17,374 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of J2 Global worth $40,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,406,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $190,981.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

