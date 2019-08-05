Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SEEL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Seelos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,921. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

