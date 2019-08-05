Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 32.3% during the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 71.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 44,172 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 91,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “under perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In other news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,765. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,202,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,575,874. The company has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

