Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Down 1.2%

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.42, approximately 7,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 378,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

RMTI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Rockwell Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Ifs Securities downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

The company has a market cap of $141.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 144.07% and a negative net margin of 55.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond purchased 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $198,687.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 179,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,422.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Richmond purchased 161,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $476,298.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,165.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 269,432 shares of company stock valued at $805,431 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,233,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,340 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 103,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

