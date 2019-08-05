Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 61,535 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 61,535 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.29% of Amedisys worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $80,465,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $68,342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,357,000 after purchasing an additional 81,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 319,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.90.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $577,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,207. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,816. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $97.38 and a 1 year high of $141.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.