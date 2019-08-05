Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,565 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 107.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Mylan by 66.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the first quarter worth about $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 1,111.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mylan during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $19.26. 186,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,570,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.81. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Mark bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Coury bought 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,171.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 947,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,711.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mylan in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Mylan to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.21.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

