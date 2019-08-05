Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 44,343 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,343 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Ball worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,146,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,389,000 after acquiring an additional 580,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,755,000 after acquiring an additional 311,457 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $254,594,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Ball by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,907,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,252,000 after acquiring an additional 174,158 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ball by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,086,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 405,090 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $675,942.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,979 shares in the company, valued at $31,087,749.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $330,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Shares of BLL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.53. 33,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,966. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $76.28.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

