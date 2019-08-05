Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,411 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 87.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $3,276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,172.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,452,000 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

INFO stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,709. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.