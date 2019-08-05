Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $20,663,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $4,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,236,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after buying an additional 112,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2,032.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 92,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 590,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 73,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Gifford sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $81,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,143 shares in the company, valued at $512,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,925. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

