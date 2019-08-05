Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 440,000 The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,948,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.40% of The Carlyle Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 281,808 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 248,091 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 272,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 90,574 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CG. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.44. 36,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,134. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $197,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,377.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

