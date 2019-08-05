Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 126,876 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,876 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 65.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 128,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,928. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

