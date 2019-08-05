RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for about 2.5% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Sempra Energy worth $36,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,633,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,329,000 after purchasing an additional 51,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,344,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,934,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 57,861 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,504,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,314,000 after purchasing an additional 230,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,172,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

NYSE:SRE traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.52. 34,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.82. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $104.88 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Householder sold 50,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $6,793,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $97,944.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,573.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,984. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.