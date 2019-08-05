RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,296,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 166,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Eaton by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 109,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,077 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,760. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.54 per share, for a total transaction of $129,983.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

