RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 5,255 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,980,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 50,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 134,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.95. 271,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $3,466,506.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $486,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,525 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

