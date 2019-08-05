RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 318,611 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 318,611 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.0% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,050 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $935,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.33. 6,468,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,079,326. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

