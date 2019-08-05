RNC Capital Management LLC Has $680,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $27,958,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $9,905,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $89,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1,239.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 61,291 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of BOH traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.56. 1,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $169.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other news, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 6,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $499,144.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,938.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.