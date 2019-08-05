RNC Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 985 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 985 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.5% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.88. 1,474,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,776. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $284.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

