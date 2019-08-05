RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in 3M by 20,703.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,577 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 17,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2,768.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,258,000 after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $4.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.71. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $174.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.77.

In other 3M news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.60 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

