RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,497.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $145.00 price objective on Universal Health Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $144.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,474. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.79 and a twelve month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

