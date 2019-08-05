RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,894 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,443,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.51.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

