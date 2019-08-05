River & Mercantile LLC Sells 9,514 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

River & Mercantile LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. River & Mercantile LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGLB. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.79. 6,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.37. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92.

